Here’s the schedule:

Friday, July 17th – Rocky Mountain Rebels Car & Bike Show’s Friday Night Cruise downtown Riverton with the parade at 6 p.m. from Sutherland’s to Downtown where the vehicles will be parked.

Saturday, July 18th – Car and Bike Show on the South Lawn at Central Wyoming College

Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19 – Rocky Mountain Rebels Autocross at CWC 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.