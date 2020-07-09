Lander’s Zoning Ordinance First Reading is this Tuesday

The City of Lander has published the following information on the first reading of a Zoning change ordinance. It’s coming up this Tuesday, July 14 at the Lander Community and Convention Center at 6 p.m.

“The City of Lander is grateful for all the comments received to date on the Proposed Title 4 Zoning Changes. Attached is a short list of what has been changed and clarified after receiving your comments on the June 9th version.

“You are invited to give comment for or against the changes to City Code Title 4 (proposed Zoning Code Ordinance) during the first reading of the Ordinance on July 14, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at the Lander Community and Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista, Lander, Wyoming.

“A copy of the proposed ordinance is available on the City of Lander’s website: https://www.landerwyoming.org.

“Written comments should be received by 5:00 pm, July 24th, 2020. Written comments will be accepted by email to landercity@landerwyoming.org or by written comment to the address above.

For further information please contact RaJean Strube Fossen at (307)332-2870, extension 2.”