Did You See It? New Comet visible across Wyoming

Article Updated: July 9, 2020
Comet NEOWISE was visible in the Fremont County skies last night. NWS-RIW Image

The National Weather Service Forecast Office had their eyes to the stars last night and found a new celestial visitor: #cometNEOWISE . Here are a few shots from our office last night. Thanks to the NWS Staff.

