Degrees Conferred on Local UW Students

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties at the completion of the 2020 spring semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BAS (Bachelor of Applied Science); BGS (Bachelor of General Studies); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCH (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); BSPE (Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering); CERT (Certificate); EdD (Doctor of Education); MA (Master of Arts); MPA (Master of Public Administration); MS (Master of Science); and MSW (Master of Social Work).

Fremont County Students are:

Dubois

Sterling R. Baker BS

Rowan Hawk BA

Emily K. Smith BS

Megan L. Yaracz BA

Fort Washakie

Eric R. Bennett BA

Kaylei L. Weed BSN

Hudson

Danielle Knell BS

Kinnear

Diana Irene Clapp EdD

Lander

Jared E. Bell BS

Samuel James Brodie MPA

Shelli Chance MA

Ethan P. Colovich BS

John D. Davis BAS

Alexandra Joy Jacobson BS

Mathew A. Johnson MA

Faith Lauren Liebzeit MA

Alyssa Logue BA and BS

Mark D. McConnell BS

Susan Elizabeth Meeker MSW

Riley Patterson BS

Annika Poitras BA and BS

Abra Rusher BSCH

Jayson Simpson BSN

Rachael Troxel BA

Rebecca Wallingford CERT and MSW

Allison Lerae Womack BA

Pavillion

Betty J. Field CERT

Kyle L. Hessling BAS

Orvin Charles Jenks EdD

Ben Zoller BS

Riverton

Shanda Lee Barlow BSW

Slade Becker BAS

Clay Emmett Carper MS

Troy Garret Cassity BS

Landon Matthew Cleveland BS

Matthew Thomas Coughanour MA

Lena Kathleen Dechert BA and BS

Alec A. Gaddie BA

Kathryn Jean Hazlewood BS

Rebekah L. Hutchison BA

Chelsea L. Kearl CERT and MSW

Kaiden William Koenig BSPE

Samual A. McMenamy BS

Jennifer Lea Metcalf BGS

Hannah Smrekar BS

Brook T. Thompson BS

Sean Thornton BS

Kirstee Kaye Trees BS

Heather Tutton BS

Zoe G. Tyler BS

Jeremy Edward Vincent MS

Christie J. Wildcat triple BA

Gavin L. Wilson BS

Hot Springs County Students are:

Thermopolis

Mark L. Gigliotti BS

Eric Herold BA

Niki Jo Hill BS

Haylee J. Hoffman BSN

Darren Carl Leonhardt BA

Stephanie Lorraine Mohr BGS

Kristin Ryan CERT

Margaret A. Ryan BA

Skylar C. Thomas BS

Courtney N. Yarrington BS

Washakie County Students are:

Worland

Bryanna Michelle Barrus BSN

Nathan T. Barrus BS

Carmen Marie Elliott BS

Kendra Glass PhRD

Alissa Hughes MS

Trista J. Jones MA

Matthew J. Kelton BS

Sabia Khan BS

Callie Jewel Klinghagen BS

Wade F. Moore CERT

Alexandra Lee Mulhall BA

Daniel S. Riedel BA

Ann Marie Stephens BA

Taylor Ann Warner BA

