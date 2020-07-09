Degrees Conferred on Local UW Students

The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties at the completion of the 2020 spring semester.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BAS (Bachelor of Applied Science); BGS (Bachelor of General Studies); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCH (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); BSPE (Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering); CERT (Certificate); EdD (Doctor of Education); MA (Master of Arts); MPA (Master of Public Administration); MS (Master of Science); and MSW (Master of Social Work).
Fremont County Students are:
Dubois
Sterling R. Baker BS
Rowan Hawk BA
Emily K. Smith BS
Megan L. Yaracz BA
Fort Washakie
Eric R. Bennett BA
Kaylei L. Weed BSN
Hudson
Danielle Knell BS
Kinnear
Diana Irene Clapp EdD
Lander
Jared E. Bell BS
Samuel James Brodie MPA
Shelli Chance MA
Ethan P. Colovich BS
John D. Davis BAS
Alexandra Joy Jacobson BS
Mathew A. Johnson MA
Faith Lauren Liebzeit MA
Alyssa Logue BA and BS
Mark D. McConnell BS
Susan Elizabeth Meeker MSW
Riley Patterson BS
Annika Poitras BA and BS
Abra Rusher BSCH
Jayson Simpson BSN
Rachael Troxel BA
Rebecca Wallingford CERT and MSW
Allison Lerae Womack BA
Pavillion
Betty J. Field CERT
Kyle L. Hessling BAS
Orvin Charles Jenks EdD
Ben Zoller BS
Riverton
Shanda Lee Barlow BSW
Slade Becker BAS
Clay Emmett Carper MS
Troy Garret Cassity BS
Landon Matthew Cleveland BS
Matthew Thomas Coughanour MA
Lena Kathleen Dechert BA and BS
Alec A. Gaddie BA
Kathryn Jean Hazlewood BS
Rebekah L. Hutchison BA
Chelsea L. Kearl CERT and MSW
Kaiden William Koenig BSPE
Samual A. McMenamy BS
Jennifer Lea Metcalf BGS
Hannah Smrekar BS
Brook T. Thompson BS
Sean Thornton BS
Kirstee Kaye Trees BS
Heather Tutton BS
Zoe G. Tyler BS
Jeremy Edward Vincent MS
Christie J. Wildcat triple BA
Gavin L. Wilson BS
Hot Springs County Students are:
Thermopolis
Mark L. Gigliotti BS
Eric Herold BA
Niki Jo Hill BS
Haylee J. Hoffman BSN
Darren Carl Leonhardt BA
Stephanie Lorraine Mohr BGS
Kristin Ryan CERT
Margaret A. Ryan BA
Skylar C. Thomas BS
Courtney N. Yarrington BS
Washakie County Students are:
Worland
Bryanna Michelle Barrus BSN
Nathan T. Barrus BS
Carmen Marie Elliott BS
Kendra Glass PhRD
Alissa Hughes MS
Trista J. Jones MA
Matthew J. Kelton BS
Sabia Khan BS
Callie Jewel Klinghagen BS
Wade F. Moore CERT
Alexandra Lee Mulhall BA
Daniel S. Riedel BA
Ann Marie Stephens BA
Taylor Ann Warner BA