Concrete poured today: Major and West Main Project

Article Updated: July 9, 2020
Workers spread 23 cubic yards of concrete today at the Major and West Main intersection rebuild project in Riverton. WYDOT

Today’s total pour at the Major/West Main intersection construction site in Riverton was 23 cubic yards of concrete. A similar amount will be poured tomorrow.

When the south half of the intersection is completed, the contractor will move to the north half.

The $3.29 million project includes installation of a traffic signal system and rebuild of the intersection at that location. The project will also include Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements at every street corner and replacement of broken curb, gutter and sidewalk between the end of the concrete pavement in downtown Riverton (North 1st Street) and West Main Street’s intersection with Hill Street at the west end of the Central Wyoming College campus in Riverton.

Prime contractor on the project is S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette.

