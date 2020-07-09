30 Balloons Coming to the 40th Hot Air Balloon Rally

The 40th Annual Riverton Rendezvous Hot Air Balloon Rally will be EPIC with your help and support. A total of 30 balloons have confirmed their attendance this year. That’s just about a record amount of balloons for 40 years! In a town that never stops giving, we want to blow the roof, or sky as the case may be, off of this years’ event.

The Media launch of the balloons is Friday morning July 17th with the big balloon launches at 6 a.m. on the 18th and 19th at the Central Wyoming College Soccer Fields on the north side of campus.

No spectators will be allowed on the launch field this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, but you can be on the edges of the field.