Wyoming Indian Schools Planning for Fall Opening

Wyoming Indian Schools Interim Superintendent Michelle Hoffman today released the plans the district is considering for the reopening of school this fall.

Read the full message here:

“Good morning parents & guardians of WIS students.

I know you all are wondering what is going to happen this fall when your child(ren) are supposed to be back in school. Let me reassure you we are working overtime to develop a comprehensive plan for re-entry to WIS this fall.

A team of WIS staff are putting together a 3 plan approach depending on what the COVID level in the community is at the time of opening. The 3 phases are: 1) total reopening with all students and staff back in the district. 2) a partial reopening with some of the students back In district at certain times and 3) total shut down of schools. This plan has the steps in it, we are now working on the “how tos”. The how to’s are strategic plans on how many students can be in the classrooms, buses and even halls at one time for each campus. We are working on obtaining materials and supplies for all 3 possible phases so we can be prepared for all possibilities.

Right now building principals are working on registration dates for all grade levels and how these are going to work. More information on this will be coming in the next week.

Please know we are going to do everything possible to keep our students and staff safe during this time.

A parent survey notice was sent out a couple of weeks ago. We also provided this information and a paper copy of the survey to parents/guardians at the “Grab & Go”. If you DID NOT get to fill out a survey on returning to school please contact the district office and we will get a copy to you.

More information will be coming in the next few weeks so please get the word out to others who may not have access to FB. Letters will be mailed home and notices will be placed in the newspapers as well.

If you have any questions please call me at 332-3904.”

Stay healthy and safe!

Michelle Hoffman – WIS Interim Superintendent