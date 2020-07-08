Residents ask Council to rescind fireworks on the 4th

Three residents of West Park complained to the Riverton City Council Tuesday night about fireworks in their neighborhood. Collectively they asked for the city to reconsider its decision to allow the fireworks on the fourth.

Beverly Frink likened the night to a “war zone” and feared that fireworks landing on her property and roof would start a fire. Similar sentiments were delivered by Tina Gerard and Betty Faden, the latter who said her rights as property owner were being denied because of the noise, fire danger and littering. She produced a bag full of spent fireworks that she said she collected from her yard.

Mayor Richard Gard said the council was listening to the complaints, and he noted he had received similar telephone calls about fireworks. But he also said it was, in his words, “difficult to do anything about it.” He said a “whole industry waits all year long to supply product for this celebration,” and he as most of the people gathered in the council chambers, were ” excited and pleased with freedom we are given to express ourselves for that one day” the anniversary of the birth of the nation.

While acknowledging the complaints, Gard said it was “Not kind to leave debris in neighbors yards.” he suggested the council may need to speak to the issue in a a future work session. He added that the city cannot control everything in the city, and that freedom must be given for people to do what is lawful.

The mayor said last year’s event was not so controversial and he said he thought maybe the coronavirus restrictions were giving people some relief by shooting off fireworks. “I apologize for their excesses,” he said.