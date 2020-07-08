Reservation Residents Asked to complete WYDOT Survey

Dear Wind River Reservation Community,

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is committed to safe driving on the Wind River Reservation. As such, we’d like to invite the community to participate in this short,five-minute survey by Wednesday, July 15, 2020: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NKCLM5J.

We will use these survey responses to co-create messaging for a safe driving campaign on Facebook and Instagram. The aim of this social media campaign is to reduce impaired driving related to drugs and alcohol and increase seat belt usage and child passenger safety across the Reservation.

Please share this survey link and background with members of the community. We thank you for your time and efforts to help us make this a successful campaign for safer driving.

Best, Cody Beers

WYDOT