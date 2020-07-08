Leon Jerome Tillman, 53, passed away July 4, 2020. A wake will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 7:00pm at the family residence, #27 Plunkett Road. Graveside services will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sacajawea Cemetery.
Breaking News
