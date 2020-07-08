On July 3, 2020 Carol Jackson passed away following a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was an amazing wife and mother and an avid follower of Jesus. She loved her family and had an incredible sense of humor and was always the luckiest fisherman in the boat!

Carol was married to Rev. H. Dale Jackson. In addition to serving as a pastor’s wife she also served as an EMT for many years. They pastored churches in Douglas, Wyoming, Buffalo, Wyoming, Fukuyama, Japan, Yokota, Japan & Riverton, Wyoming. From 1971 to 1986 they served as Missionaries to Japan where they raised their two sons.

After retiring from pastoring in Riverton, Wyoming they moved to Mapleton, Utah where they served in various capacities at Rock Canyon Church in Provo, Utah. In 2015 they moved to Sanford, North Carolina where she remained until her death.

She is survived by her husband H. Dale Jackson, two sons and their wives Dean & Marlys Jackson, Keith & Cherisse Jackson, four grandchildren AJ & Judy Jackson, Angie Jackson, Colt Jackson & Luke Jackson a brother Hal & Carolyn Clark, brother in-law Rev. Dan Hughes & sister in-law Edna Clark. She is preceded in death by her parents Harold & Kathrine Clark an older sister Mary Ann Hughes and an older brother Warren Clark.