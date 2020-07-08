Breaking News

Big Tanker Smashed Pickup in Early Morning Crash

News Director
Article Updated: July 8, 2020
A water truck rolled over on a pickup truck. Water from the truck poured into the cab of the pickup and nearly drowned the driver. Photo by Knighten Phillips

A man escaped serious injury and/or death this morning when a fully loaded water truck collided with a pickup just west of Kinnear at the intersection of Highway 26 and the Ethete/Pavillion highways.

The driver of the pickup told bystanders that the only way he thought he would drown would be driving into a lake. Wednesday morning, if he had been another two seconds later, he might’ve have drowned as the larger truck overturned on his and dumped its water load into the cab of the truck. He escaped with a minor shoulder injury.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating and no other details were immediately available.

Photo by Knighten Phillips
Photo by Knighten Phillips

