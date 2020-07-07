The Bats are Back; Theft of Cash; Dog locked in vehicle

The RPD Animal Control Officer was called to the 300 block of East Main where an employee had captured a bat in a paper bag and wanted it picked up.

A mowing business reported the theft of $2,000 from a truck parked in the 1400 block of West Main.

With the temperature soaring into the high 80s yesterday afternoon, police were called about a dog left inside of a blue Subaru in the parking lot at Walmart.

A theft of mail was reported on Monday. The address was redacted from the report.

Arrests/Citations:

Starlynn Andrews, 41, Sheridan. Arrested. Sheridan County Warrant

A 27-year-old male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Drivers License, No Insurance and Expired Vehicle Registration.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.