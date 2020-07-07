Taxidermy Fraud Reported; Alleged Poaching; Fires

Over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 58 calls for service, including 22 ambulance calls and five fire calls. One person was booked into the detention center, which today has a population of 111 inmates.

Items of note from the call log:

A man called with a complaint that he had left a moose head to be mounted at a taxidermist in Dubois last fall, and when he called to check on it, discovered the taxidermist was out of business. He said he had paid in full for the mounting.

A poaching complaint was called in along Mission Road near the River and the call was forwarded to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Grass and brush fires were reported near Crowheart, Ethete, South Pass, Lander and Arapahoe.