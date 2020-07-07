Breaking News

Red Flag Warning in Effect

News Director
Article Updated: July 7, 2020
Red Flag Warning. Image Pixabay.com

Low humidity, hot temperatures and breezy to windy conditions will bring critical fire weather to portions of the area this afternoon according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport. The hot, dry and windy weather is expected to continue through Friday. The Red Flag warning is for Fremont, Hot Springs, Washakie, Natrona and Johnson counties.

Today’s expected highs are predicted to reach 97° in Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland, 94° in Riverton, 91° in Lander and Jeffrey City and 79° in Dubois.

