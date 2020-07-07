Raiders Sweep a Pair; At Powell tonight

In a conference doubleheader last night at Roy Peck Field, the Riverton American Legion Post 19 Raiders took two from the Lovell Mustangs. The first game ended in Riverton’s favor 7-3 and the Raiders won 14-4 in the night cap.

Tonight the Raiders are at the Powell Pioneer at 4 and 6 p.m. Game one on the air at 3:50 p.m. on KTAK, 93.9 with Cody Beers calling the action.

The Raider’s B Team takes on Cody Wednesday at home. Game times are 5 and 7 p.m.

The A Team returns to action this coming weekend at the Douglas Tournament. Friday morning at 9:30 to play Douglas and Saturday Torrington at 9 a.m. and Wheatland at 11:30. One game on Sunday will be determined. KTAK will broadcast the 9 and 11:30 games on 93.9 with Cody Beers.