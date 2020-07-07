Nearly 100 calls for service over long July 4th Holiday

Lander Police responded to 98 calls for service from Thursday through Tuesday morning, including a rash of dogs missing or running away due to the fireworks being shot off citywide on the 4th. Most of the animals eventually returned by Monday.

A complaint was filed that a dog in a truck parked at the Popo Agie One Stop allegedly took a bite of hair off of a female walking by. The truck was gone upon police arrival.

There were four reports of damage to personal property from fireworks on the 4th.

Arrests/Citations

Charles Hereford, 34, Arapahoe, Cited. Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana.

Tianna Armour, 29, Arapahoe, Cited. Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana

Charlee Meister, 34, Rock Springs, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of Methamphetamine and Heroin, Cited for Improper Turn, No Drivers License and No Insurance.

Gary Flom, 61, Lander, Cited. Hit and Run following a crash in the 400 block of Main Street.

Robert Powell, 66, Lander, Cited. Public Intoxication

Sheril Hebach, 34, Ethete, Cited. Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A 17-year-old female from Ethete was cited for No Valid Drivers License.

Timoteo Salas, 36, Lander, Cited. Property Destruction and Disorderly Conduct

Amber Wyrick, 34, Lander. Arrested. Domestic Violence

Ryan Gambler, 31, Ethete, Cited. Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Leslie Cain, 20, Lander, Cited. Minor In Possession

JT Williams, 32, Lander, Arrested. Fremont County and LPD warrants; Cited Discharge of Fireworks and Possession of a Controlled Substance

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.