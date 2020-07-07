Fremont County Fire Ban put in place today Until Further Notice: Red Flag Warning

The Board of Fremont County Commissioners unanimously voted to accept the Fremont County Fire Warden’s recommendation to issue a fire ban, effective at noon today until further notice. There is an extreme danger of fire throughout Fremont County and there is a presence of an excessive amount of flammable materials and the high fire danger is aggravated by open burning and the use of incendiary devices. Any open fire or discharge of any Class A, B and/or C fireworks is prohibited on all state and private land, including but not limited to, all lands in Fremont County or in which Fremont County holds or owns an interest, including county roads, easements and rights-of-ways in Fremont County. The prohibition is subject to the following exemptions:

A. Trash or refuse burned between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. inside containers equipped with spark arresters and are located within a cleared area that has at least ten (10) foot radius, and comply with all other laws and requirements.

B. Camp fires contained within an established fire ring, or portable fire pits with screens or spark arrestor systems.

C. Charcoal fires within enclosed grills

D. Use of acetylene cutting torches or electric arc welder provided the torches or welders are used within cleared area with at least a ten (10) foot radius.

E. Propane or open fire branding activities provided the branding activities are conducted within a cleared area with at least a ten (10) foot radius.

F. Use of chain saw provided the chain saw has spark arresters properly installed and functioning.

G. Federal, State or local fire or law enforcement officers participating in fire, emergency, and law enforcement activities.

H. Smoking in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

I. Agricultural irrigated land.

W.S. §35-10-207 will be strictly enforced which imposes a fine not to exceed $750 or imprisonment not to exceed sixty (60) days or both.