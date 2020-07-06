WyomingPBS Nominated for Six Regional Emmy ® Honors

WyomingPBS was nominated for six Heartland Regional Emmy ® awards this year. The nominees include “The Art of Home: A Wind River Story” in the Cultural Documentary category; “The State of Equality: Wyoming Women Get the Vote,” a co-production of WyomingPBS and Caldera Productions, in the Historical Documentary and Musical Composition/Arrangement categories; “Farm to Fork Wyoming: Food Sovereignty in Indian Country” in the Human Interest/Special Programs category; “Farm to Fork Wyoming: Working Dogs” in the Public/Current Community Affairs category; and “Our Wyoming: Audra Draper Master Blacksmith” in the Short Format category.

All six programs first aired on WyomingPBS in 2019.

“WyomingPBS Producers are talented and passionate,” said General Manager Terry Dugas. “They continue the long tradition of finding and telling the best stories of our Wyoming.”

Over the past decade, WyomingPBS has won five regional Emmy awards for its local productions. The 2020 Heartland Regional Emmy winners will be announced July 25th, 2020. All of the programs can be viewed online at video.wyomingpbs.org.

All entries in all categories are judged by at least 7 peers in a National Academy of TelevisionArts & Sciences region outside of the Heartland chapter. Peers are defined as people who have three or more years experience working in the category they are judging. Judges acknowledge their experience via affidavits submitted to NATAS. Entries are judged on their own individual merits; they are not judged in competition with each other.

The Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is a membership based organization dedicated to advancing and awarding excellence in all areas of media and television, through our Emmy® Awards competition, scholarships, and programs. We are one of 19 regional chapters across the US, covering Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming.

WyomingPBS is a non-commercial, educational institution and cultural resource dedicated to telling Wyoming’s stories. Wyoming PBS can be viewed live online at wyomingpbs.org and on various channels across Wyoming in addition to Smart TVs, ROKU, Xbox, and Apple TV over-the-top devices

