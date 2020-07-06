Breaking News

Wanda Yvonne Spoonhunter

News Director
Article Updated: July 6, 2020
Comments Off on Wanda Yvonne Spoonhunter
Image Pxhere

Wanda Yvonne Spoonhunter, 51, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY.   A wake will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 starting at 7:00pm at 253 Old Wind River Highway. Fort Washakie.  Graveside service will be held Friday,  July 10, 2020 at Yellow Calf Cemetery.   

Post navigation

Posted in: