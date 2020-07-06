Wanda Yvonne Spoonhunter, 51, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A wake will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 starting at 7:00pm at 253 Old Wind River Highway. Fort Washakie. Graveside service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at Yellow Calf Cemetery.