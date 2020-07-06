Riverton Council to Act on Equipment Purchases

The Riverton City Council meets in regular session Tuesday night with 12 action items on its agenda, including the awarding of bids for a Sanitation Operations Truck and a Refuse truck, Airport painting equipment, appointments to the Wind River Visitors Council and Riverton Tree Board and several Coronavirus relief grant applications to the State Land and Investment Board. The council meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Riverton City Hall. The agenda is copied below:
