Move-In Day at U. Wyoming Features Staggered Schedule

The University of Wyoming Residence Life and Dining Services Move-In Day for new and returning students attending classes on campus this fall will follow a staggered schedule to reduce large crowds and to allow for physical distancing.

New students will move into residence halls Wednesday, Aug. 19-Friday, Aug. 21. Returning UW students will move in Saturday, Aug. 22. The Washakie Dining Center will open Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. for students with meal plans.

All students will receive an email with their move-in date and time along with their housing assignment beginning July 17, says Rian Rabideau, UW Residence Life director. Students will be required to check their assigned date and time, and are limited to two family members or move-in helpers.

UW Residence Life and Dining Services guidelines for moving in include:

— Students and family members/helpers will be required to wear face coverings throughout the move-in process.

— Elevators will be limited to one family.

— Physical distancing and occupancy limits for all common areas will be posted.

— Hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout residential and dining communities.

— Carts will be available to check out and will be sanitized regularly.

“Different from previous years is that there will not be volunteers to help students move in,” Rabideau says. “UW Residence Life and Dining Services will be requesting a limited number of volunteers to welcome students and families, and assist with cart checkout and sanitation.”

A request for volunteers will be sent out in mid-July.

“One-Stop-Shop,” an annual move-in day event that brings together campus office representatives to the Washakie commons area to assist students and families with questions, also will have a new look this summer. Instead, a “One-Stop-Shop” directory will be created to help students and families with questions.

In addition, Cowboy Connect, a welcome and new student transition program that runs before the start of classes, will be held virtually with small group gatherings throughout the program, Rabideau says. Details will be provided later.

For more information about residence halls move-in dates, visit www.uwyo.edu/movein.

For more information about Cowboy Connect, visit www.uwyo.edu/cowboyconnect.