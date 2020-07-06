Eighty-Three Fire Calls Over the Weekend; 23 in Riverton

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center reports receiving 251 calls for service over the past 96 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday, July 6th. Included in the calls were 80 ambulance dispatches and 83 fire calls. Four individuals were booked into the detention center which today has 113 inmates it is responsible for. Items of note from the call blotter include:

There were 83 Fire calls from Thursday through this morning. The calls came from every area of the county and were primarily for grass or brush fires. Riverton fire calls totaled 23 alarms, 16 on the 4th alone, Lander had seven alarms, and there were calls out in the county from Sinks Canyon Road, North Fork Road, Pilot Butte Reservoir, Bass Lake Road, Johnstown Valley, Boulder Flats, Ethete Road, Blue Sky Highway, Burma Road, Lone Bear Lane, Trosper Lane, White Hawk Drive, Beaver Creek Housing, Cowboy Lane, Little Wind River Bottom Road, Garden’s North, and Left Hand Ditch Road. There were five structure fire calls and one call for a personal injury vehicle crash on Highway 133 near Pavillion.

A theft of services was reported in Hudson when someone filled the dumpsters at Svilars and Kai Expresso with trash.

A sign on Coffey Lane was stolen leaving only the post behinds.

A van was reported stolen from the 200 block of Linda Lee in Riverton.

An adult male, not identified, was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence in Hudson.

A motorcycle struck a pronghorn antelope on the Lysite-Moneta