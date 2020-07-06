Car Thefts; Burglary; fireworks; Shoplifting

Due to the heavy volume of calls over the last 96 hours, no details, arrests or citations are available on the calls received by the Riverton Police Department. Police answered 49 calls on Thursday and Friday and another 107 on Saturday and Sunday. Items of note from the call log, without further information, are:

Police responded to 17 complaints of fireworks use on July 4-5.

A gold 2000 Nissan Sentra was reported stolen with a back pack and gas power pellet gun from an address on Fremont Street on Thursday.

A resident on Park Street complained that area transients are taking items from his property.

Police were called to the Smith’s Fuel Station on West Main when a kitten crawled out from underneath a vehicle and then crawled into the engine compartment of a nearby tractor-trailer unit.

A burglary was reported on Madison Avenue and two dogs were reportedly stolen.

A 2005 Ford F-150 pickup was reportedly stolen earlier in the week and reported to the police on Saturday.

A shoplifting was reported Saturday at Walmart.

A garage door was reported “caved in” at an address on College Hill Drive.

A 2003 White Dodge Intrepid was reported stolen at 5:03 a.m. Monday morning. The keys were left in the vehicle.