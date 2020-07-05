Unemployment Scam; Theft

Riverton Police responded to 39 calls for Service on July 1st. Items of note from the call log include:

Another incident of an unemployment scam was reported in Riverton. A woman called someone had falsely made claims in her name. A report was taken.

A cellular phone was reported stolen from a motel room in the 400 block of North Federal.

Arrests/Citations

Houston Headley, 52, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Brian Dodge, 34, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jaeyln Goggles, 24, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Wendall Antelope, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.