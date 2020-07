Lander Police answered nine calls for service on Thursday. There were two arrests and one citation issued during the day.

Arrests/Citations

JT Williams, 32, Lander, Citation. Shoplifting at Safeway

Brian Spears, 51, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

A 14-year-old female runaway from Riverton was caught, Arrested.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.