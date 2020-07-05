RVFD Had Five Incidents at One Time Saturday Night

Fireworks were the cause of each fire

From Cory Higgs, Riverton Volunteer Fire Department:

A quick summary of our July 4th incidents. RFD volunteers responded to 16 paged alarms between 8:00 PM on the 4th and 1:00 AM on the 5th. We also came upon a couple of other fires while responding to other incidents. Multiple times we were spread across the district on up to five incidents at once. These fires were all fireworks related. Most of these were small in nature. One of the calls involved about 5 acres of sage and grasses, one call involved a storage shed that was a total loss, and one incident involved an apartment building in town that was, luckily, held to exterior damage. Multiple structures and vehicles were threatened throughout the night. We had no fire related injuries in any of our incidents.

Saturday night the RVFD had 16 calls that kept firefighters on the move.