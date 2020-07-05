Fireworks Fires Numerous Saturday Night

Hats off to the county’s firefighters. According to accounts on Facebook from around the county, fireworks-caused fires were common Saturday night, especially out in the county where grasses were ripe for ignition. Numerous calls sent firefighters running from one blaze to another. A full accounting of the fires will be available Monday.
