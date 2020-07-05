Breaking News

Fireworks Fires Numerous Saturday Night

Article Updated: July 5, 2020
This particular blaze occurred in Lander Saturday night. Wyotoday.com photo by Kirk Baxter

Hats off to the county’s firefighters. According to accounts on Facebook from around the county, fireworks-caused fires were common Saturday night, especially out in the county where grasses were ripe for ignition. Numerous calls sent firefighters running from one blaze to another. A full accounting of the fires will be available Monday.

