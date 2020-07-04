Survey Says: Wyoming’s #1 Low Calorie Brew is…

Domestic light beers are a staple of American culture. While the rise of craft and local breweries have cut into their market share, beers such as Bud Light or Miller Lite still dominate the shelves, taps, and advertising throughout the United States. While many of these beers have a lot of similarities (most are pilsner and low calories), every American tends to have their preference when it comes to their brand of choice.

With that in mind, Grill Cook Bake asked over 3,900 Americans which of the domestic macro brewery light beers they prefer. We asked respondents to choose from: Bud Light, Busch Light, Coors Light, Keystone Light, Michelob, Miller Lite, Natural “Natty” Light, or Yuengling Light. While not all-encompassing, this list represents most of the major brands and options. Here’s what we found:

Wyoming Survey Results

Bud Light – 14%

Busch Light – 6%

Coors Light – 31%

Keystone Light – 3%

Michelob Ultra – 3%

Miller Lite – 3%

Natural “Natty” Light – 6%

Yuengling Light – 6%

I would never drink any of these, ever – 31%



Grill Cook Bake surveyed 3,950 Americans in May 2020. The respondents were a mix of ages and genders. We estimate the margin of error is less than 3% with a confidence level of 90%.

–Media release