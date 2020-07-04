Worland Center Received Telehealth Grant from FCC

The Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau approved an additional 70 funding applications for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program this past week. Health care providers in both urban and rural areas of the country will use this $31.63 million in funding to provide telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was authorized by the CARES Act, has approved 514 funding applications in 46 states plus Washington, D.C. for a total of $189.27 million in funding.

Two Wyoming organizations received grants in the second round of funding:

Cloud Peak Counseling Center, in Worland, Wyoming, was awarded $17,538 for laptop computers, videoconferencing equipment, and network upgrades to provide mental health services to high risk populations in rural Wyoming and to reduce the number of patients going into the hospital systems.

Curran Seeley Foundation, in Jackson, Wyoming, was awarded $11,768 for laptop computers for staff and patients to access or provide care remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic and to continue to provide crisis mental health and non-emergency substance abuse treatment.