On July 1st, Chief Thomas Shroyer presented newly retired LPD Officer Dave Hyde with a hand carved plaque noting his years of service with the Lander Police Department.

Officer Hyde began his career in December of 2005 and served the community of Lander for the next fourteen and a half years.

The LPD offers its congratulations to Officer Hyde and best wishes in his well deserved retirement! Thank you for your service to Lander.