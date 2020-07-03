Breaking News

Yard fire erupted today alongside Highway 26 West

Article Updated: July 3, 2020
A fire west of Riverton alongside Highway 26 broke out around 12:20 p.m. Friday afternoon. The fire was extinguished about an hour later. Wyotoday.com photo

A fire in a number of out-buildings West of Riverton that threatened a mobile home was called in about 12:20 Friday afternoon. The fire is under investigation, no other details were immediately available.

