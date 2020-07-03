Breaking News

Wyoming Swimming Named Scholar All-America Team

News Director
Article Updated: July 3, 2020
Comments Off on Wyoming Swimming Named Scholar All-America Team

Both men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs have been named to the Scholar All-America Team by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America.  The award is for exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2020 Spring semester.  “Academics continue to be a top priority for the Wyoming swimming and diving program,” says Head Coach Dave Denniston.

Post navigation

Posted in: