Raiders drop doubleheader Conference matchup

Thursday, July 2

First Game: @Green River 7 Riverton 3

Second Game: @ Green River 17 Riverton 7

Friday, Saturday, Sunday July 3-4-5

Raiders “B” Team at Rock Springs Tournament

Earlier

The American Legion Riverton Post 19 Raiders dropped a pair of conference games to the Cody Cubs Tuesday night. See the scores below.

First Game: Cody 10 Riverton 1 – Cubs with an 8-run 4th inning; Grenz brothers total 7 hits (3-2B) and 4 RBI’s.

Second Game: Cody 11 Riverton 2 – Blatt and Engdahl with 2 hits & 2 RBI’s each; Blatt hit a home run.