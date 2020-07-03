Interim Appointment Made at New State Agency

Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Diane Lozano as the interim Director of the Office of Guardian ad Litem until such time as the Governor appoints a permanent director for the office.

The Wyoming Legislature created the Office of Guardian ad Litem as a separate and distinct agency during the 2020 budget session, with the legislation effective July 1. Previously, the Guardian ad Litem division was a division of the Public Defender’s Office. Lozano will continue to serve as the State Public Defender, a position she has held since 2007.

The Office of Guardian ad Litem is responsible for providing objective, impartial representation for minor children in contested custody proceedings and in cases of alleged child abuse or neglect. The search for a new permanent director of the office is ongoing and the Governor anticipates making that appointment soon.