Cowboy Joe Club Celebrates 50th Anniversary

While the celebration has not been able to go as planned due to the virus, the Cowboy Joe Club is in the midst of its 50th anniversary.

The founding fathers of the Club—Jim LaFleiche, Earl Madson, Frank Mendicino, Dick Scarlett, and Mike Schutte—got together back in the Fall of 1969 with the idea of creating a support group for Cowboy football and UW athletics. The Cowboy Joe Club was born.

So many things were planned for 2020’s year-long celebration to honor the Club, including a Founder’s Event at the Brown Palace Hotel in Denver where the first meeting was conducted. But all plans, of course, have either been cancelled or put on hold. We know this much, what an idea those guys had, and what an amazing Club it has become through its 50 years.

Continued success and Happy 50th to the Cowboy Joe Club, and all the fabulous Wyoming fans who make it go! UW athletics could not function without it!