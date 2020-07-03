County’s Covid-19 Count Continues Climbing

Wyoming’s current public health orders have been extended through July 15 as the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state continues to steadily increase. The Governor continues to stress the importance of personal responsibility and emphasized that a cooperative effort by business owners and patrons is required to prevent businesses from being forced to close.

The category of “New Cases” continues to be rated “Concerning.” The state’s hospital capacity remains stable, with Wyoming hospitals reporting 8 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of July 2. The percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19 remains steady at 2.9%, well below the national average of 7%.

Fremont County recorded four new cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 322 cases with 39 probable. Cases in Hot Springs and Washakie Counties are unchanged from the past week. Statewide, there are now 1,233 –cases and 317 – probable