Today: Airline Anniversary in Fremont County

Four years ago today, July 2, 2016, a new era of commercial air service was ushered in at Riverton Regional Airport. Due to the dedication of a group of individuals who make up the Fremont County Air Service Team (FAST), reliable jet service returned to Fremont County.

The first flight of the 30-passenger Denver Air Connection Dornier Jet was greeted with a welcome from the Airport Fire Station’s ARFF (Airport Rescue Fire Fighting) Truck as the aircraft taxied to the terminal.

Denver Air Served Riverton with excellent on-time and customer service for three years before the State’s Air Service Capacity Purchase Agreement with SkyWest Airline’s United Express 50-seat Canada Regional Jet service began serving the airport on January 12 of this year.