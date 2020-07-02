Breaking News

Smart Start Guidance For Fall School Reopenings released

Article Updated: July 2, 2020
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow released the Smart Start guidance document Wednesday at a joint press conference with the Governor. The guidance provides requirements, recommendations, and considerations based on three tiers of possible reopening and operating scenarios schools may face this fall. 

