Quick Response saved home, outbuildings on 8-Mile

The quick response by Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies and three Fremont County Fire Protection District Battalions saved a home and outbuildings in a grass fire that quickly grew out of control last night.

The fire was at the 200 block of Eight Mile Road. Quick action by Deputies Greg Scott and Donavon Detimore prevented the fire from consuming several propane tanks. Scott used portable water backpacks to fight back the flames. The fire actually scorched one building before firefighters arrived, but did not reach the home at the location.

The fire burned about five acres before it was extinguished.

Wyotoday.com photos