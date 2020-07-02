Puppy Scam nets $2,500; Thefts; Five Arrests

Riverton Police responded to 51 calls for service on Wednesday. Items of note from the call blotter include:

A Riverton resident is out $2,550 due to a scam over sale of a puppy. Police took a report.

A stolen vehicle from Casper was recovered after its owner found it, out of gas, and parked along the 800 block of North Federal.

A white 2–5 Ford F-150 pickup with temporary tags was stolen from an address on Monroe. A police report said the keys were left in the vehicle.

Arrests/Citations

Annie Willow, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Domestic Battery

Robin Blind, 39, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 25-year-old female was cited for Shoplifting clothes at Walmart

Duane Shakespeare, 35, Riverton. Arrested: Public Intoxication

John Brown, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 29-year-old Riverton man was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.