Man found dead on S. Pass had consumed brake fluid

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a 37-year-old man from out-of-state found dead in a vehicle on South Pass on May 27th as suicide. According to a Verdict and Case Docket, Christopher D. Hayes’s cause of death was “multiple organ failure due to self-inflicted Diethylene Glycol Poisoning. The mixture is more commonly known as brake fluid. The relevant toxicology measured during an autopsy showed the man’s blood contained 34 g/dL of the lethal mixture.