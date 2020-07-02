Man found dead on S. Pass had consumed brake fluid

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a 37-year-old man from out-of-state found dead in a vehicle on South Pass on May 27th as suicide. According to a Verdict and Case Docket, Christopher D. Hayes’s cause of death was “multiple organ failure due to self-inflicted Diethylene Glycol Poisoning. The mixture is more commonly known as brake fluid. The relevant toxicology measured during an autopsy showed the man’s blood contained 34 g/dL of the lethal mixture.
Breaking News
-
Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese this morning said over 4,000 absentee ballots requested by voters…
-
Jul 23, 1933 - Jun 27, 2020 Dorothy “Dody” Louise Calvert was born July 23,…
-
From the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle via the Wyoming Business Report Gov. Mark Gordon is urging residents…
-
The University of Wyoming College of Law has postponed the campus visit of United States…
-
June had a mix of below and above normal values across our climate sites according…
-
A 56-year-old Wind River Reservation resident whose body was found in the charred remains of…
-
Four years ago today, July 2, 2016, a new era of commercial air service was…
-
The quick response by Fremont County Sheriff's Deputies and three Fremont County Fire Protection District…
-
The Fremont County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a 37-year-old man from out-of-state…
-
Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced ARNOLD DEVONNE BUTLER, 54, Wednesday in…