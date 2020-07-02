Kinnear Man Pleaded Guilty on Child Sexual Abuse

CHARLES PATRICK JEFFERY, Jr., 43, of Kinnear, Wyoming entered a plea of guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in United States District Court on July 1, 2020. Jeffery was indicted by a grand jury in July of 2019 on allegations that on several occasions between November of 2015 and July of 2016 he engaged in sexual acts with a minor child on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

The grand jury added additional charges pertaining to two additional victims in a superseding indictment on November 21, 2019. On July 1, 2020, Jeffery entered his guilty plea to count one of the superseding indictment before Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl. Judge Skavdahl set Jeffery’s sentencing hearing for September 9, 2020 in the Ewing T. Kerr Federal Courthouse in Casper.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case in conjunction with officials in Natrona and Campbell counties.