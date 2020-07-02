Grizzly Bear Relocated after Cattle Killed in Upper Green

Story from: Range Writing Natural Resource News

Just days after cattle entered their Bridger-Teton National Forest Upper Green grazing allotments north of Pinedale, livestock depredations by grizzly bears began. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WG&F) reports today that at the direction of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, WG&F captured and relocated a sub-adult female grizzly bear on July 1.



In cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, the bear was relocated to the Fall River drainage approximately 25 miles northwest of Moran, WY. Grizzly bears in the region are granted federally protected status as a threatened species.

