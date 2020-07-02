Jul 23, 1933 – Jun 27, 2020

Dorothy “Dody” Louise Calvert was born July 23, 1933, to William and Josephine Wehrle in Denver, Colorado. She passed away on June 27, 2020 with her family by her side.

Dody’s passion was being involved with rodeo, 4-H, and gymkhanas. She started a precision all-girl drill team on horseback, calling them the Red Devils. They would perform in parades and grand entries at rodeos.

Dody was the state director for the Miss Rodeo Wyoming pageant, working with several women from Wyoming. A few of these women received the prestigious title of Miss Rodeo Wyoming. She moved on to be a coordinator for Miss Rodeo America and some of the women she worked with in Wyoming received the Miss Rodeo America title.

Dody worked many years at Sears, Lander Hospital, Window Century, the Inn at Lander (now Travellodge), and Fremont Counseling.

Dody had cancer in 1983, and about 10 years later, she developed side effects from the radiation. For the past 10 years, she went through a lot of health issues. She was one tough lady and always tried to be positive and happy. You would often see her downtown on her electric wheelchair, decked out in purple attire, or Fourth of July attire. She always had a smile and made friends with people she met.

Dody is survived by her daughter, Dawn Maus, her twin grandsons, Trenton and Tray, and her great grandchildren, Brayden and Peyton. No services are planned; cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

