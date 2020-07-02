CWC Alum O’Donahue Script is Semi-Finalist in National Competition

A Central Wyoming College Alumna has reached the semi-finalist stage of the annual Humanitas Prize for film and television writing promoting human dignity, meaning and freedom, according to its website. Copied below is their announcement.
HUMANITAS is thrilled to announce the 2020-2021 semi-finalists for our prestigious Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Screenwriting Fellowship.
Each year, we receive submissions from college and graduate students around the world and are truly honored by the opportunity to read such amazing and diverse work.
Narrowing the field from so many quality projects is never easy.
In the end, one winner will be chosen to receive a $20,000 (USD) prize and honors at our awards gala next year alongside industry luminaries.
And now, without further ado, our 2020-2021 Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Screenwriting Fellowship semi-finalists are:
Kristen Angonese
(UCLA)
Games in the Sky
Michelle Askew
(USC)
Unravel
Josh Barsky
(UCLA)
Louisa’s Story
Rikki Bleiweiss
(University of Texas at Austin)
Union Made
Carmen Hayes
(University of Texas at Austin)
Renaissance Girls
Alexander Hoefer
(University of Georgia)
In a Room and the Stars
Olivia Iannelli
(Brooklyn College; Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema)
Slide
Natasha Joyce
(UCLA)
The Oyster Wars
Regina Kim
(UCLA)
Incubus
Sara Larner
(USC)
Delicate Creatures
Kasi Meek
(AFI)
Forgetful
Connie O’Donahue
(Central Wyoming College)
The Education of Kady
Lindsey Robertson
(USC)
Unfit to Print
Emma Rappold
(University of Texas at Austin)
Étoile
Kenneth Reveiz
(California Institute of the Arts)
The Latino Vote
Karlee Roberts & Marlee Roberts
(Columbia University and USC)
Unnatural Selection
Mrittika Sarin
(UCLA)
Scarce
Laura Valin-Peñalba
(UCLA)
Nameless Children
Ben Weiss
(New York University; Tisch School of the Arts)
Thick Skin
Corey Wooten
(Loyola Marymount University)
Something ‘Bout Uptown
Congratulations to all of our semi-finalists, and stay tuned! Finalists will be announced in the coming weeks.