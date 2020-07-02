CWC Alum O’Donahue Script is Semi-Finalist in National Competition

A Central Wyoming College Alumna has reached the semi-finalist stage of the annual Humanitas Prize for film and television writing promoting human dignity, meaning and freedom, according to its website. Copied below is their announcement.



HUMANITAS is thrilled to announce the 2020-2021 semi-finalists for our prestigious Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Screenwriting Fellowship.

Each year, we receive submissions from college and graduate students around the world and are truly honored by the opportunity to read such amazing and diverse work.

Narrowing the field from so many quality projects is never easy.

In the end, one winner will be chosen to receive a $20,000 (USD) prize and honors at our awards gala next year alongside industry luminaries.

And now, without further ado, our 2020-2021 Carol Mendelsohn College Drama Screenwriting Fellowship semi-finalists are:

Kristen Angonese

(UCLA)

Games in the Sky

Michelle Askew

(USC)

Unravel

Josh Barsky

(UCLA)

Louisa’s Story

Rikki Bleiweiss

(University of Texas at Austin)

Union Made

Carmen Hayes

(University of Texas at Austin)

Renaissance Girls

Alexander Hoefer

(University of Georgia)

In a Room and the Stars

Olivia Iannelli

(Brooklyn College; Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema)

Slide

Natasha Joyce

(UCLA)

The Oyster Wars

Regina Kim

(UCLA)

Incubus

Sara Larner

(USC)

Delicate Creatures

Kasi Meek

(AFI)

Forgetful

Connie O’Donahue

(Central Wyoming College)

The Education of Kady

Lindsey Robertson

(USC)

Unfit to Print

Emma Rappold

(University of Texas at Austin)

Étoile

Kenneth Reveiz

(California Institute of the Arts)

The Latino Vote

Karlee Roberts & Marlee Roberts

(Columbia University and USC)

Unnatural Selection

Mrittika Sarin

(UCLA)

Scarce

Laura Valin-Peñalba

(UCLA)

Nameless Children

Ben Weiss

(New York University; Tisch School of the Arts)

Thick Skin

Corey Wooten

(Loyola Marymount University)

Something ‘Bout Uptown

Congratulations to all of our semi-finalists, and stay tuned! Finalists will be announced in the coming weeks.