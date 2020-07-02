Clerk: Over 4,000 Absentee Ballots in the Mail today

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese this morning said over 4,000 absentee ballots requested by Fremont County voters went into the mail today for home or post office box delivery. As anticipated, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the number of absentee ballots is much higher this year than in previous elections.

“Voters have until 7 p.m. on August 18th to get their completed to the clerk’s office at the courthouse in Lander,” she said. There is also a secure drop-box at the rear parking lot at the courthouse where the ballots can be dropped off. It’s identified with a VOTE sign.” The clerk’s office is open from 8 to 5 Monday through Friday.

The Riverton Clerk and Treasure offices in Riverton have not yet been reopened, but Freese she would let the public know when they do reopen.

“There’s no real hurry at this point,” Freese said, noting that the Primary Election will be held August 18th.

The County Clerk said if anyone who had requested a ballot and has not received one in the next week or two should contact the election office. “Some applications were incomplete, and we didn’t mail those out,” she said.