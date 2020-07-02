Body found in fire aftermath had died of Natural Causes

A 56-year-old Wind River Reservation resident whose body was found in the charred remains of a recreational vehicle on May 4th did not die in the fire. A Verdict and Case Docket released by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office indicated the cause of death of James. A. Bias was natural from “Complications of Chronic Alcoholism.”

A blood sample indicated Bias’ blood alcohol content was 0.343 percent at the time of his death. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08 percent.

The fire occurred after his death.

A series of four or five RV’s were involved in fire when firefighters responded. Bias’ body was found in clean-up operations. He was believed to have been living in one of the vehicles.