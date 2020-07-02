Assault investigated; Two arrests made

Lander Police responded to 18 calls for service on Tuesday. Items of note from the call log:

An assault is under investigation on McFarlane Drive on a complaint that a man wearing nothing but a towel had been beaten-up. He was transported by ambulance to SageWest Health Care – Lander.

Arrests/Citations

David Mullen, 35, Washington State, Arrested. Driving Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Pamela Zidich, 55, Lander, Citation issued. No Drivers License and No Insurance.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.