Animal Abuse Complaint; Home break-in at Dubois

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving 63 calls for service on Tuesday, including 11 ambulance calls and four fire calls. No one was booked into the detention center which has a population of 117 inmates that it is responsible for. There were no arrests by deputies. Items of note from the call log include:

A complaint was received that four horses in the Dubois area were not being looked after.

A trespassing incident near Lander is under investigation. No other details were released.

A recreational vehicle slid off of US 26/287 at milepost 32 west of Dubois and six miles east of Teton County. No damage was reported.

A resident of Dubois reported returning from Riverton to find a door pried open at their residence on Carson Street. Nothing appeared to be missing. A report was taken.

Fire calls included a fire outside a residence near milepost 16 at Fort Washakie; a structure fire in the 1500 block of Paintbrush off of Trout Creek Road at Fort Washakie; a fire inspection was conducted in Lander and a smoke investigation occurred following a power outage in the 500 block of East Pershing in Riverton.